Telangana: TSPSC notifies 1540 AEE job vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced 1,540 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) vacancies in several ministries on Saturday

The notification was issued following approval of the same during a Commission meeting held at the TSPSC building.

The notified vacancies were 302 AEE (civil) in PR & RD department (Mission Bhagiratha), 211 (civil) in PR & RD department, 147 (civil) in MA & UD-PH, 15 (civil) in Tribal Welfare, 704 vacancies including 320 civil engineers, 84 mechanical engineers, 200 electrical engineer and 100 agriculture engineers in I & CAD, three (mechanical) in I & CAD (GWD), 145 (civil) in TR & B and 13 (electrical) in TR & B departments.

The applications can be submitted on the commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from September 22 to October 14. A detailed notification will be hosted on the Commission’s website on September 15, the TSPSC said in a press release.

The Commission added that a significant number of unemployed young people complained about their inability to obtain a heavy motor licence as of the notification date, leading to the withdrawal of the notification for the recruitment of assistant motor vehicle inspectors. It further stated that the complaint had been forwarded to the department of transportation for a determination.