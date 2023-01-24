Telangana: TSPSC notifies vacancies for 71 librarian posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) started undertaking online applications for the 71 librarian post vacancies on Monday.

The board released a notification for librarian post vacancies in the Intermediate and Technical Education departments where of the total 71 vacancies, 40 have been notified for librarians in the Intermediate Education department, and 31 others under the Commissioner of Technical Education.

Qualification required

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Arts, Science or Commerce and a postgraduate degree in Library Science with first or second class (not less than 50 percent marks) from a recognised university to apply for the post of Librarians under Intermediate education.

On the other hand, there are two levels for a librarian’s post in technical education.

For levels 9-A. a master’s degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an Equivalent Professional Degree with at least first class and knowledge of the computerization of library will be required.

Candidates need to further qualify for a national-level test conducted or approved by UGC (University Grants Commission).

For level 10, a master’s degree with first class and UGC NET, CSIR NET or other UGC-approved qualifications like SLET, CET or PhD will be considered.

Candidates who fall under the age limit of 18-44 years can apply for an objective-type examination that is likely to be held in May or June 2023.

The last date for the submission of online applications is 5 pm on February 10.

Salary

Librarians under Intermediate education will have a pay scale between Rs 54,220 to Rs 1,33,630.

Likewise, the level 9-A and Level 10-A librarians will have proximity between Rs 56,100 and Rs 57,700 respectively.

Click on the link to apply directly after reading the notification.