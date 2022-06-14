Telangana: TSPSC to hold Group-I prelims on October 16

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold the Group-I preliminary examination on October 16, with the main examination scheduled for January or February of the following year.

The details of exam centres and hall tickets will be updated on the TSPSC website in due course, a press note informed.

For Group-I recruitment, the Commission received a whopping 3,80,202 applications. TSPSC announced 503 Group-I positions, including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers.

Also Read TSPSC removes requirement of bonafide certificate for OTR

This was the first Group-I service recruitment notice issued after Telangana was formed. In 2011, the former Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in united Andhra Pradesh issued a Group-I notification for 312 positions.