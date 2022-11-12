Telangana: TSRTC announces special buses to Srisailam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday said it would run special buses to SrisaIlam during nights as well.

The devotees travelling to the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam can now reach the temple without being bothered by stoppages.

In this regard, TSRTC Rangareddy Region Manager, A Sridhar had recently discussed the possibilities with the forest department. The manager urged the department to allow RTC buses coming from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to travel at night even without stopping at Munnanur and Domalapenta check posts at the Nagarjuna Sagar – Srisailam tiger reserve.

Also Read Hyderabad: 887 PHCs in Telangana to be monitored virtually

Considering the request, Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal issued an order allowing TSRTC buses to pass through the reserve forest area till November 20, for the benefit of the devotees.

The TSRTC is running special buses between 3:45 am to 11:45 pm from Hyderabad to Srisailam temple.