Telangana: TSRTC announces special discount on renting buses in wedding season

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday announced a special discount is being provided in the context of the wedding season.

RTC said that it will provide a 10 percent discount on renting buses until June 30.

TSRTC tweeted, “#TSRTC took a crucial decision in the context of the wedding season. A special discount is being provided on bus hire. 10 percent discount on all types of bus services. A 10 percent discount will be in effect on rented buses till June 30 this year”.

For further details, passengers can contact, 040- 69440000, or 040- 23450033. Tickets can be booked in advance on the TSRTC website.