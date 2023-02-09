Telangana: TSRTC announces special discount on renting buses in wedding season

For further details, passengers can contact, 040- 69440000, or 040- 23450033. Tickets can be booked in advance on the TSRTC website.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2023 2:28 pm IST
Telangana: TSRTC announces special buses to Srisailam
Representative image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday announced a special discount is being provided in the context of the wedding season.

RTC said that it will provide a 10 percent discount on renting buses until June 30.

TSRTC tweeted, “#TSRTC took a crucial decision in the context of the wedding season. A special discount is being provided on bus hire. 10 percent discount on all types of bus services. A 10 percent discount will be in effect on rented buses till June 30 this year”.

For further details, passengers can contact, 040- 69440000, or 040- 23450033. Tickets can be booked in advance on the TSRTC website.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 9th February 2023 2:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button