Telangana: TSRTC bus catches fire in Jagtial district

Photo:Screengrab

Hyderabad: A bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was gutted in a fire accident in Jagtial district when it was parked at a depot on Sunday.

The Rajdhani bus caught fire at the Korutla bus depot premises after the staff had filled diesel in it. There were no casualties.

The bus, which was being operated between Korutla-Hyderabad, reached the depot at noon and the depot staff filled the diesel in the vehicle.

The fire suddenly broke out in the bus when it was parked beside the fuel station after filling the fuel.

Alerted by the depot authorities, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The bus was completely gutted in the state. However, the fire did not spread to the fuel station, which could have led to a major disaster.

TSRTC officials said a short circuit in the battery was suspected to have triggered the fire

