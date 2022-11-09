Telangana: TSRTC bus drivers stage dharna in Khammam

Hyderabad: The Khammam RTC bus stand cited a Dharna staged by a group of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus drivers on Tuesday.



It was reported that three people riding on a motorbike obstructed passage to a bus going to Yellandu from Hyderabad on Monday evening. When the bus driver Banoth Veeranna honked the horn, the youngsters argued with the driver and attacked him besides damaging the bus window panes.



The drivers in favor of their colleague, demanded action against those youngsters. The dharna was however withdrawn after police assured the protestors that justice would be served to the victim.



Veeranna, the bus driver, alleged that the youngsters reattacked him at the bus stand after he parked the bus. They attacked him with a lathi which they snatched from a police constable in that area, said the driver while speaking to media.

Veeranna also complained that RTC officials and the constable just watched over the fight and took no action in the situation.



The victim was taken to the district hospital where he was treated after he suffered bleeding injuries.



Veeranna along with local All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) leaders lodged a complaint at the two-town police station and an investigation is underway.