Hyderabad: Narrow escape for passengers after a TSRTC bus caught fire in the Suryapet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Twenty passengers, who were travelling on the bus escaped immediately after they were alerted of a short circuit in the engine of the bus.

According to the passengers, the bus had left Khammam depot and reached crossroads in Suryapet when the incident took place.

However, the fire was doused by the fire engine that reached the spot. However the bus was gutted till then.