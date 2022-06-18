Telangana: TSRTC comes up with unique Father’s Day offer

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has come out with a unique deal for Father’s Day.

TSRTC will provide free travel on all bus routes, including AC services, to fathers travelling with children under the age of five as part of the offer. This promotion is only valid on June 19.

The Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), has tweeted about the offer of bus service on June 19 (Fathers day). In a tweet, he wrote, “Fathers day bonanza from #TSRTC free ride to fathers travelling with children below 5 years in all bus services.”

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Vice Chairman-MD VC Sajjanar conveyed greetings to all fathers.