Telangana: TSRTC ‘Dasara lucky draw’ can make passengers win Rs 11L

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Dasara festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a lucky draw for its passengers which can make them win cash prizes worth Rs 11 lakh.

Bus passengers just need to write their full name and phone number on the back of the ticket and drop it in the drop boxes at the bus stops after completing travel.

A total of 110 passengers stand a chance to win cash prizes worth Rs 11 lakh in the lucky draw. Additionally, five men and five women for each region will be given cash prizes of Rs 9900 each.

TSRTC officials have informed that all passengers travelling in buses between October 21 and 23 and between October 28 and 30 can participate in the lucky draw.

“Bathukamma and Dasara are big festivals in Telangana. A large number of people travel across the state and neighbouring states. Passengers who have made advance reservations on the respective dates are also eligible for this lucky draw,” said VC Sajjanar, the TSRTC MD.

Passengers may contact TSRTC call centre numbers at 040-69440000 or 040-23450033 for more information.

5265 special buses for Dasara, Bathukamma from Oct 13-25

Earlier the corporation announced that they will be ply 5265 special buses in Telangana for the upcoming Bathukamma and Dasara festivals.

These buses will be made available for passengers from October 13 to 25 while advance reservation facility has been provided for 536 services.

These special buses will run from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of the state as well as to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In Hyderabad, the buses will ply from MGBS, JBS, and CBS bus stands along with those at KPHB Colony, Uppal Crossroads, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, and Aramghar.