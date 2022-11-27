Telangana: TSRTC refutes claims of transfer denial after driver’s suicide

Hyderabad: A couple of days after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver died by suicide for allegedly being denied a transfer, the TSRTC on Sunday issued a statement saying that the allegations of transfer denial are baseless.

“The news that the reason for the suicide of G. Rajaiah, the driver of the Godavarikhani depot in Peddapalli district, was that he did not change his duty, is completely untrue, and we deny this baseless news. Rajaiah was transferred to JBS on his own request. He never asked the officials to change JBS duty,” read a tweet issued by the Managing Director of TSRTC.

పెద్దపల్లి జిల్లా గోదావరిఖని డిపో డ్రైవర్‌ జి. రాజయ్య ఆత్మహత్యకు డ్యూటీ మార్పు చేయకపోవడమే కారణమని వస్తోన్న వార్తలు పూర్తి అవాస్తవం, ఈ నిరాధారమైన వార్తలను ఖండిస్తున్నాం. రాజయ్య స్వీయ అభ్యర్థన మేరకే JBS కు బదిలీ చేశాం. జేబీఎస్‌ డ్యూటీని మార్పు చేయమని అధికారులను ఆయన ఎప్పుడూ అడగలేదు. pic.twitter.com/uLyncnSZud — Managing Director – TSRTC (@tsrtcmdoffice) November 27, 2022

The statement issued by TSRTC read that Rajaiah had come to Hyderabad to help with his daughter’s move to Australia. He had requested for a week’s leave to help with his daughter’s move which was also approved.

He is alleged to have taken his life owing to personal reasons pertaining to his familial home in Godavari.

“After his demise, the Godavari depot manager and other colleagues of TSRTC went to his residence and met with the family. Further, an amount of Rs 20,000 was given to Rajaiah’s family as an ex-gratia amount. As such, there is no relationship between his suicide and his work,” the statement read.

It was reported that 50 year old Doragarla Rajaiah was upset over being transferred to another place to carry out his duty. He shifted to Hyderabad along with his family and was staying in the Pragathinagar area.

Neighbours had informed the police about the incident after they found Rajaiah’s body hanging at his house in Bus Stand Colony on Saturday.

According to the police, Rajaiah, who was working as a driver with the Godavarikhani depot, was transferred to the JBS depot in Hyderabad five months ago.

Rajaiah’s wife has lodged a complaint with the police following which a case was registered and an investigation is underway.