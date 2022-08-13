Telangana: TSRTC transports record 45 lakh passengers on Raksha Bandhan

Hyderabad: The Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) declared that it transported a record 45 lakh passengers on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, i.e., on August 11 (Thursday).

The Corporation has operated 1230 extra services from MGBS, JBS, LB Nagar, Aaramgarh, Santoshnagar & Uppal X roads to various points in Telangana and other states clearing a large number of passengers.

In a statement, the body’s chairman and MLA Baji Reddy Goverdhan, and managing director VC Sajjanar thanked the passengers for their patronage of the services of the corporation in a big way and said that the corporation has played its role in uniting the brothers and sisters on the Raksha Bandhan festival & helped in strengthening the bond.

“In view of the heavy rush, some inconvenience might have been caused to the passengers for which the management regrets & assures that every step will be taken in future not to give scope to any such small inconvenience,” TSRTC said.

The public transport organisation further said that the management is committed to passengers’ welfare. “The corporation heart fully expresses its sincere gratitude to all the passengers and earnestly requests them to continue to use our services and strengthen the public transport for a better future for all,” it remarked.