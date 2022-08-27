Telangana: TSWREIS announces BSc (Hons) degree in Fashion Design and Tech

Published: 27th August 2022
TSWREIS logo

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) in collaboration with NIFT-Hyderabad and Satavahana University on Saturday announced the launch of the BSc (Hons) Fashion Design and Technology course at TSWR Degree College for Women, Siricilla.

The courses will begin in the month of October 2022.

The last date for receiving applications for teaching faculty posts has been extended to September 9. For applications and more information on eligibility, and salary particulars, visit the TSWREIS website www.tswreis.ac.in

