Telangana: Two criminals from UP arrested, Rs 9 crore seized

Hyderabad: Cyberabad cybercrime officials on Wednesday apprehended two Uttar Pradesh-based criminals for allegedly defrauding two people of Rs 9 crore. Cops got hold of Rs 9 crore in cash from them.

Cyberabad officials, along with Mughalsarai Kotwali police, reportedly raided the house in which the accused Abhishek Jain and Krishna Yadav resided.

In 2021, the accused were already charged in cybercrime-related cases for making false stock trading apps and cheating customers. Since then, police teams were on the lookout for them.

During the investigation, police got to know that the accused were locals of the Ravi Nagar area in UP. On Tuesday night, a team of police reached UP and travelled to the location on Wednesday morning.

After the arrest, they were presented before the Chandauli court for a prisoner-on-transit warrant.