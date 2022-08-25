Telangana: Two criminals from UP arrested, Rs 9 crore seized

During the investigation, police got to know that the accused were locals of the Ravi Nagar area in UP.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 25th August 2022 3:50 pm IST
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Cyberabad cybercrime officials on Wednesday apprehended two Uttar Pradesh-based criminals for allegedly defrauding two people of Rs 9 crore. Cops got hold of Rs 9 crore in cash from them.

Cyberabad officials, along with Mughalsarai Kotwali police, reportedly raided the house in which the accused Abhishek Jain and Krishna Yadav resided.

Also Read
Prophet row: Hyderabad police challenge Raja Singh’s bail; Notices issued in old cases

In 2021, the accused were already charged in cybercrime-related cases for making false stock trading apps and cheating customers. Since then, police teams were on the lookout for them.

MS Education Academy

During the investigation, police got to know that the accused were locals of the Ravi Nagar area in UP. On Tuesday night, a team of police reached UP and travelled to the location on Wednesday morning.

After the arrest, they were presented before the Chandauli court for a prisoner-on-transit warrant.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button