Telangana: Two drown in Medchal pond, search ops underway

Hyderabad: Two individuals have reportedly drowned in Komati Kunta pond in Medchal district on Wednesday, September 18.

The victims have been identified as Nelson, 35, and Deepu, 29, both from West Bengal and residing in Medchal, who had gone swimming at the pond in Arikelaguda village in the afternoon.

Despite efforts by the police, who arrived promptly at the scene to retrieve the bodies, the individuals remain unaccounted for. A case has been registered, and recovery operations are ongoing.

Earlier, two minor boys, both aged 10, drowned in the Sitarama project canal at Buggapadu village, Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, on Monday, September 16.

The victim has been identified as Madipalli Jithender Kumar and Pamarthi Shashank, studying in third grade at the same school. According to reports, the boys had ventured to the canal during their school holidays to swim. They were unable to gauge the water’s depth and tragically drowned.