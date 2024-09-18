Telangana: Two drown in Medchal pond, search ops underway

The victim has been identified as Nelson, 35, and Deepu, 29, both from West Bengal

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th September 2024 9:07 pm IST
Telangana: Two minor boys drowned in Khammam while swimming
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two individuals have reportedly drowned in Komati Kunta pond in Medchal district on Wednesday, September 18.

The victims have been identified as Nelson, 35, and Deepu, 29, both from West Bengal and residing in Medchal, who had gone swimming at the pond in Arikelaguda village in the afternoon.

Despite efforts by the police, who arrived promptly at the scene to retrieve the bodies, the individuals remain unaccounted for. A case has been registered, and recovery operations are ongoing.

Also Read
Telangana: Two minor boys drown while swimming in Khammam

Earlier, two minor boys, both aged 10, drowned in the Sitarama project canal at Buggapadu village, Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, on Monday, September 16.

The victim has been identified as Madipalli Jithender Kumar and Pamarthi Shashank, studying in third grade at the same school. According to reports, the boys had ventured to the canal during their school holidays to swim. They were unable to gauge the water’s depth and tragically drowned.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th September 2024 9:07 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button