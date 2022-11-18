Telangana: Two GHMC C&D recycling facilities open at Thumukunta, Satamrai

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has constructed two additional recycling facilities to handle Construction and Demolition (C&D).

The civic body’s Shamshabad plant is in Satamrai village, in the direction of the Charminar zone, while the other is in Thumukunta village, Shamirpet Mandal, in the Secunderabad zone. Each facility has the capability to gather 500 metric tonnes of waste each day and recycle it.

The GHMC had previously designed plans to have one C&D plant in each of Hyderabad’s four directions, in addition to the two already present facilities at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda. Two additional units have increased the capacity to process C&D waste to 2,000 metric tonnes per day.

The GHMC has been developing C&D recycling units in an effort to end the practice of disposing of the debris accumulated during new building construction and old building destruction at footpaths, in nalas and water bodies, and other unapproved locations.

The agencies have been given the responsibility of lifting and moving the construction waste in a circle, and toll-free numbers have been supplied for the purpose. Contacting these numbers will arrange for the waste to be picked up and removed from the area for builders and homeowners who end up producing construction and demolition debris. A fee per tonne for collection, transportation, and processing will be charged for this service and approved by the GHMC.

C&D – Toll-Free Numbers:

Jeedimetla collection area: 1800 120 1159

Circles: Yousufguda, Serlingampalli, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur, Gajularamaram

Fathullahguda collection area: 1800 120 1159

Circles: Uppal, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santosh Nagar, Amberpet

Satamrai Village, Shamsabad collection area: 1800 203 0033

Circles: Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills

Thumukunta, Shameerpet mandal collection area: 1800 203 0033

Circles: Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Begumpet