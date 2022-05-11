Telangana: Two interstate drug peddlers nabbed, 358 kg Ganja seized

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were arrested by Hayathnagar police along with an LB Nagar zone Rachakonda officer and seized 385kg of Ganja on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shivaji Pundlike Chowhan (20), a resident of Ontegadda Thanda, Annegunta village, and Shivaji Babu Chowhan (43), a resident of Hothi (B) village, Mud Thanda, Zaheerabad. The other two accused are on the run.

According to the press release, along with the ganja, a Toyota Innova car, a mobile phone, and cash of Rs 1300 were seized. The total worth of the whole seizure is Rs. 87,01,300.

Police informed that the accused bought ganja from the interior village Maredimilli Agency area on Saturday and were heading to Mumbai to deliver it to customers. On credible information, Hayathnagar police along with the SOT LB Nagar Zone team intercepted their vehicle at Peddamberpet Busstop and arrested the accused persons on Tuesday evening. The officials seized Ganja and other properties from their procession.

