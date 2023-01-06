Telangana: Two Maoist couriers arrested in Kothagudem

The arrested duo would be produced before the court in Bhadrachalam by the police.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th January 2023 2:07 pm IST
Telangana: Two CPI Maoists arrested in Kothagudam
CPI (Maoists) arrested in Kothagudam district of Telangana. (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Two outlawed CPI (Communist Party of India) (Maoist) members were arrested by a joint squad of Cherla police and the personnel of the CRPF in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

According to the police, they were caught during a vehicle checking drive on the outskirts of the Cherla Mandal headquarters.

Police seized a bundle of 200-metre cordtex wire, 10 pressure cookers, a few substances used for making explosive materials, and a tractor-trolley from their possession.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Several CPI leaders detained during ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ march

The accused were identified as P Sammaiah, 35, and Satyaveni, 33, both hailing from Charla.

The duo had been working as couriers for the Maoist group led by the Bhadradri-Kothagudem division secretary Azad, said the police.

They have been providing essential commodities and explosive materials to the ultras operating in neighbouring Chhattisgarh for the last two years added police officials.

The arrested duo would be produced before the court in Bhadrachalam by the police.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button