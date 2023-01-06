Telangana: Two Maoist couriers arrested in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: Two outlawed CPI (Communist Party of India) (Maoist) members were arrested by a joint squad of Cherla police and the personnel of the CRPF in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

According to the police, they were caught during a vehicle checking drive on the outskirts of the Cherla Mandal headquarters.

Police seized a bundle of 200-metre cordtex wire, 10 pressure cookers, a few substances used for making explosive materials, and a tractor-trolley from their possession.

The accused were identified as P Sammaiah, 35, and Satyaveni, 33, both hailing from Charla.

The duo had been working as couriers for the Maoist group led by the Bhadradri-Kothagudem division secretary Azad, said the police.

They have been providing essential commodities and explosive materials to the ultras operating in neighbouring Chhattisgarh for the last two years added police officials.

The arrested duo would be produced before the court in Bhadrachalam by the police.