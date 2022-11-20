Telangana: Two persons drown in Nanajipur village pond

“In an inebriated condition and went to Nanajipur pond to swim and got into the pond. Both drowned as they were unable to swim as they were drunk,” said A Sreedhar Kumar, Shamshabad Inspector.

Published: 20th November 2022 11:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a ghastly incident, two friends drowned in the Nanjipur pond at Shamshabad on Sunday.

Milaram Raju, 35, a car driver and Chakali Nagaraju 45, who runs an iron shop, and are residents of Nanajipur village in Shamshabad had consumed alcohol in their village outskirts on Sunday afternoon.

On being alerted by the villagers the Shamshabad police reached the spot and with the help of local swimmers removed both the bodies from the tank. A case is registered and an investigation is going on.

