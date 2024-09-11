Telangana: Two suspected thieves electrocuted to death in Jadcherla

Hyderabad: Two persons who are suspected to be thieves were electrocuted in Jadcherla on Tuesday, September 10.

The incident occurred during an alleged attempt to steal cables from a solar plant in Midjil Mandal of Jadcherla district.

According to reports, the solar plant management had installed electric fences due to frequent thefts. On Tuesday night, two men reportedly tried to enter the plant by cutting the fences.

The thieves managed to cut the first fence but when they tried to cut the second, they were electrocuted. They died on the spot.

Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

On September 9, in a series of tragic incidents, three people lost their lives due to electrocution during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The accidents occurred at different Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Medak districts.

In Hyderabad, the victim was identified as 23-year-old Pandu from Nallakunta. He was electrocuted while attempting to repair the sound system at a Ganesh pandal. Despite being rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, doctors confirmed his death shortly after.