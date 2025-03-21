SSC exams: Telangana Class 10 students given wrong question papers; 2 suspended

Hyderabad: In a major blunder, officials at Zilla Parishad Government (Boys) High School in Mancherial town (examination centre code 3015) delivered the wrong question papers to Class 10 students during their exam on Friday, March 21.

Around 240 students, who were meant to receive the Telugu language paper, were instead given the Hindi question paper. Fortunately, invigilators noticed the mistake before the papers were distributed and immediately sent the Hindi question papers to the police station.

However, the students faced inconvenience as the exam, originally scheduled from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, was delayed and conducted from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Following the incident, the district collector rushed to the examination centre and ordered action against the negligent officials. As a result, the district education officer suspended the superintendent of the examination centre, Safdar Ali, and the custodian of the question papers, Padmaja.

The father of one of the students lashed out at the education department officials, fearing for his son’s future, who was supposed to appear for the Telugu exam but was given the Hindi question paper instead.

On Friday, students were mistakenly given the second-language question paper (Hindi) instead of the first-language paper (Telugu).

Examination centres receive question papers for the next exam in advance, which is why the Hindi paper was available at the centre.