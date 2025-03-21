Telangana records 99.67 pc attendance on first day of SSC exam

The School Education director said the First Language exam was conducted smoothly.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 21st March 2025 7:39 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana recorded an attendance percentage of 99.67 on the first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations on Friday, March 21.

In a press release, the School Education Director said the First Language exam was conducted smoothly.

However, authorities have raised concerns over certain photographs of question papers being circulated on WhatsApp. The department has clarified that such actions are aimed at creating confusion and disrupting the examination process

In response, officials have warned that spreading such rumours will be taken seriously, urging students and parents not to believe or share unverified information.

The SSC examinations will continue as per schedule, with strict measures in place to ensure smooth conduct.


