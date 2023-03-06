Telangana: ULBs, electricity dept to ensure sufficient water supply in summer

Hyderabad: In view of the temperature soaring up in the state, the Public Health and Municipal Engineering department has issued instructions to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to ensure safe and sufficient water supply under its limits in summer.

To ensure continuous water supply, the ULBs have been directed to coordinate with the electricity department while the municipal commissioners and engineers have been asked to coordinate with the irrigation department to ensure the timely release of water into canals.

“Owing to increased demand for fresh water in the summer season, the ULBs have been asked to follow a few guidelines on specific issues,” an official from the department said.

To ensure uninterrupted pumping, municipal commissioners have been instructed to arrange required capacity generators at all pumping stations if required.

In addition to this, all the water sources will be equipped with safeguards to avoid contamination of drinking water and to prevent sewage water from entering the freshwater pipelines.