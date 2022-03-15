Telangana: Unclaimed bodies to be used for anatomy, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday has announced its decision to use unclaimed bodies for teaching anatomy in medical colleges.

The decision was arrived at in order to meet the expected demands of cadaver requirements due to the increase in the number of medical colleges in the state. Health minister T Harish Rao has announced that home department rules and regulations will be altered accordingly to allow the use of unclaimed bodies at medical colleges.

Addressing the Assembly on Monday, Rao said, “A joint meeting of medical, home, health and other departments will be convened and necessary amendments would be made very soon as cadavers would be needed in all the 33 medical colleges to be set up in Telangana.”

The minister further said that out of the 12 newly sanctioned medical colleges in the state, four are already functional. Admission process in remaining colleges is expected to begin in June or July this year.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao has called for the setting up of medical colleges across 33 districts of Telangana. Hence the demand for bodies for teaching in these colleges will increase. Consent of the family members is a must for using cadavers for this purpose. Dead bodies have piled up in hospitals and they are not being utilized due to legal constraints for teaching anatomy,” he informed.