Telangana: UP CM Yogi calls Muslim reservation ‘unconstitutional’

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed Muslim reservations as ‘unconstitutional’ and criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for trying to do injustice to the SC, ST, and weaker sections by bringing Muslim reservations.

Addressing a public meeting in the Kagaznagar as part of the election campaign, he said if Muslim reservations are to be abolished, BJP should come to power.

He remarked the BRS stands for ‘Brashtachar Rishwat Kor Samiti’ and said the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao came to power with the slogan of “water, fund and jobs,” but is holding the state ‘hostage’ for his own gain.

Speaking further, Yogi claimed that after the BJP’s ‘double engine’ government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, there was not even a “single day of riots” in the state.

He said that there are situations where farmers have to commit suicide in Telangana. He also slammed the BRS on the TSPSC paper leakage row.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he would give 10 lakh jobs and had already provided 6 lakh jobs. He would provide the remaining 4 lakh soon,” said Yogi Adityanath.

He said that BRS and Congress are secret allies and the AIMIM is part of the ‘syndicate.’ He also slammed the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) whose state chief R S Praveen Kumar is a serious contender from Sirpur as the BSP’s candidate.

The BRS has renominated sitting MLA Koneru Kannappa as its candidate from Sirpur while the BJP has nominated Palvai Harish Babu.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.