Telangana: UPSC topper Ananya Reddy files complaint against social media imposters

She has accused some channels of promoting mentorship programs using her identity and potentially exploiting aspiring individuals financially

Published: 30th April 2024
Hyderabad: Ananya Reddy, who secured All India rank 3 in UPSC civil services recently, has filed a complaint with the cyber crimes police station, alleging that multiple social media profiles on platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Telegram are impersonating her.

Furthermore, she has accused certain channels of promoting mentorship programs using her identity and potentially exploiting aspiring individuals financially.

The complaint was submitted on April 27.

Ananya Reddy, hailing from Mahabubnagar, achieved the remarkable feat of securing the third position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2023 in her first attempt.

The UPSC 2023 results were announced on its official website on Tuesday, April 16. This examination is conducted in three stages: preliminary, mains, and interview, with results announced sequentially after the conclusion of each phase.

