Telangana used Rs 4369 crore for irrigation: Union Agri minister

Hyderabad: The Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that Telangana has utilised Rs 4,369.81 crore released by the Centre since 2015-16 under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP).

The justification came in reply to a question raised by BJP MP K Laxman on the funds released by the Centre to the state under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, who asked whether the state government has utilised them or not.

Tomar further added that Rs 36.36 crore released under Command Area Development and Water Management has not been utilised yet, whereas Central assistance of Rs 104.56 crore under Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP) has been utilised.

The Centre has released Rs 27.60 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 38.36 crore in 2022-23 under the Watershed Development component under PMKSY 2.0, Tomar said.

The minister informed that Rs 679.32 crore under the Per Drop More Crop component of PMKSY released to the state between 2015 and 2019 has been fully utilised.