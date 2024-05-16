Telangana vehicle state code formally changed from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’

Hyderabad: The change from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’ for Telangana’s vehicle code is now official, as the the Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways formally notified the same through a gazette. From now, ‘TG’ will replace ‘TS’ as the state code for all vehicle registration plates.

This change was of the earliest decisions announced by Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy after the Congress came to power in last year’s Assembly elections. “A gazette notification to this effect published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is enclosed herewith.

The registration number plates of vehicles in Telangana henceforth will bear the State code as TG replacing TS,” said a press release from the Telangana government on Thursday.

After taking over as chief minister, Revanth Reddy had earlier claimed that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was earlier TRS, had chosen the ‘TS’ code to make it seem similar to TRS. He had announced that the code would be changed in February itself.

The ‘TS’ to ‘TG’ decision was taken during a cabinet meeting, where it was decided by the new Telangana government to implement it.

According to the Telangana government’s release, as per the Centre’s notification, the registration mark on vehicles for States and Union Territories under serial number 29-A has amended the change from ‘TS’ to ‘TG’. “This change aims to enhance regulatory clarity and effectiveness. The change comes into effect immediately,” stated the release.