Telangana: Veterinary surgeon in Nalgonda arrested for bribery

Nalgonda: A doctor of the government veterinary hospital at Chinthapally of Nalgonda district was arrested by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe from a citizen.

The arrested surgeon Dr. Paul Joseph Goutham, works as the veterinary assistant surgeon at the hospital and was found to be demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6000, to issue health and valuation certificates for 8 buffaloes.

The surgeon was caught red-handed by the ACB officers, with the bribe money turning positive in the chemical test.

Anti Corruption Bureau Telangana encourages citizens to report instances of bribery and corruption from government officers, by calling and reporting at the anti-corruption hotline, 1064.