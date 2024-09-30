Telangana: Veterinary surgeon in Nalgonda arrested for bribery

The veterinary assistant surgeon was found to be demanding and accepting a bribe to issue health and valuation certificates for buffaloes

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 30th September 2024 3:38 pm IST
ACB Telangana arrests a vet for bribery in nalgonda
Arrested Veterinary Surgeon Dr.Paul Joseph Goutham

Nalgonda: A doctor of the government veterinary hospital at Chinthapally of Nalgonda district was arrested by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe from a citizen.

The arrested surgeon Dr. Paul Joseph Goutham, works as the veterinary assistant surgeon at the hospital and was found to be demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6000, to issue health and valuation certificates for 8 buffaloes.

Also Read
New revenue law to protect farmers, public lands soon: Srinivas Reddy

The surgeon was caught red-handed by the ACB officers, with the bribe money turning positive in the chemical test.

Anti Corruption Bureau Telangana encourages citizens to report instances of bribery and corruption from government officers, by calling and reporting at the anti-corruption hotline, 1064.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 30th September 2024 3:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button