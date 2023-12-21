Telangana: VHP, Bajrang Dal vow to stop Tablighi Jamaat meet

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the state has vowed to stop the three-day Tablighi Jamaat meet to be held in Vikarabad district from January 6-8, terming it as illegal.

The Telangana government after coming to power on December 3, approved a budget of Rs 2,45,93,847 for the upcoming three-day congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

The VHP in a statement on Thursday, December 21, demanded the cancellation of the program which they alleged promotes forced religious conversion, love jihad and creates havoc in society while criticising the state government’s “treasonous act” of sanctioning the fund, accusing the organisation of evil and illegal terrorist activities.

Also Read Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana: Raja Singh reacts as govt sanctions funds

VHP state president secretaries Surender Reddy, Pandarinath, Prachara Pramik Pagudakula Balaswamy and Bajrang Dal state convener Shiva Ramulu issued a statement on Thursday. “The police authorities should respond and immediately cancel the permission of the meeting. Otherwise, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will take up agitation programs on a large scale,” warned the VHP.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of displaying sympathy for the program, the VHP claimed that terrorist activities were expanding in the regime of Congress. “It is not appropriate for the state government to allocate three crore rupees to the Tablighi Jamaat organization, which trains for programs like terrorism, spreading Islam, and engaging in conversions,” said the joint statement by the VHP and Bajrang Dal.

The VHP leaders, state president secretaries Surender Reddy, Pandarinath and Prachara Pramik Pagudakula Balaswamy said that they would reach out to the state governor, High Court and DGP against the grant of funds.

“Muslim countries are making laws banning the activities of Tablighi Jamaat. But what is the sign of the Congress government allocating funds for the spread of Islam in India,” said the VHP, accusing the Congress of “anti-Hindu action”, adding that they nurtured terrorist groups that attack the tradition and existence of India.

“Muslim DNA is hidden in the blood of the Congress.. It has been proved once again today,” said the VHP.

