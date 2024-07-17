Telangana: Video of cop taking bribe inside police station goes viral

Hyderabad: In a video which has gone viral on Wednesday, a head constable stationed in Narayanpur police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district could be seen accepting bribe of Rs 1,000 from two brothers behind the police station.

Bhongir DCP Rajesh Chandra informed Siasat.com that a report has been prepared on the incident and has been sent to Rachakonda police commissioner, who would take a call on what action could be taken.

In the video, the head constable named Surya Narayana could be seen allegedly asking the brothers, both residents of Kadapaganti Thanda, for bribe in connection with a land dispute.

Narayanpur police station head constable Surya Narayana seen accepting bribe from two brothers behind the police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. DCP M Rajesh chandra sends report to Rachakonda police commissioner on the incident.

The head constable could be seen taking one of the brothers to the rear side of the police station, into a small room, and asking him to pay Rs 1,000. The video was secretly recorded by someone while this was happening.

DCP Rajesh Chandra said that the exact day on which the incident happened was yet to be determined.