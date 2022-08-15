Telangana: Video of TRSV leaders firing in air surfaces; cops probe

Hyderabad: A video of two youth wing (TRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam) leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) firing into the air at a farmhouse in Meerkhampet, surfaced on social media, on Monday.

The two TRS leaders have been identified as Vigneshwar Reddy and Vikram, from Kandukuru Mandal.

Preliminary reports suggest that the firing took place during birthday celebrations at the farmhouse, within the Rachakonda police commissionerate limits.

The Yacharam police are investigating the incident and are trying to ascertain whether the air gun used by the accused was real.

The cops have reportedly ascertained that the farmhouse belongs to Ravinder Reddy, a local TRS leader. However, the case is still under investigation.