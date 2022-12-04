Telangana: Vijaya Dairy to procure milk via Agros’ Seva Kendras

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TS-DDCF) with the help of Agros’ Agri Rythu Seva Kendra (ARSK) will has launched training programme for 31 ARSK agents of three pilot districts on Saturday. This is being done to scale up procurement.

As part of the pilot project for procurement of milk through ARSKs, the DDCF has selected Jangaon, Rangareddy and Nagarkurnool districts. The 31 ARSK agents would act as trainers to train the remaining 738 ARSK agents in a phased manner to take up milk procurement.

The DDCF plans to scale up daily milk procurement from 3 litres to 5 litres.

The Telangana Vijaya Dairy had also in August, increased the prices of milk being procured from them by Rs 2.71 per litre for buffalo milk and Rs 5 per litre for cow milk. Accordingly, the buffalo milk will be procured at Rs 49.40 per litre and the cow milk at Rs 38.75 per litre from dairy farmers, starting September 1.