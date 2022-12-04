Telangana, AP govts to modify rule curve for Srisailam reservoir

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have agreed to modify the rule curve for the Srisailam reservoir. The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) will then decide whether to implement the recommendations. There is however disagreement on the adjustment of the rule curve applicable to Nagarjuna Sagar.

“There seem to be concerns about drawls in both States. The KRMB Reservoirs Management Committee (RMC) convener, Ravi Kumar Pillai, said. He also said that they were prepared to bring up the issue with the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The RMC meeting, which is being attended by ENCs and other water resources department members from both States, is still going on and will continue on Monday, according to a statement released by Pillai to the media. Additionally, Pillai stated unequivocally that the RMC will only submit its recommendations to the KRMB for a final judgement.

According to Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief engineer for water resources, Narayana Reddy, both states have agreed to modify the rule curve solely for Srisailam because they have reservations about Nagarjuna Sagar.