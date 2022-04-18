Telangana: Village Revenue Officer kills son-in-law by hiring goons

Hyderabad: Erukala Ramkrishna Goud, a suspended home guard, was found buried near Kukunoorpally in Siddipet district.

Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Pallepati Venkatesh Mudiraj hired a supari gang to kill Goud for marrying his daughter without his consent.

Ramakrishna went missing on Saturday morning while his wife lodged a complaint in the evening at the Bhongir police station as her husband was not returning calls or answering them. Four people have been accused and taken into custody on Sunday while seven others including VRO Pallepati Venkatesh Mudiraj are taken as well.

33-year-old Ramakrishna used to work with Turkapally police station. He married Bhargavi, daughter of VRO, in August 2020. Later, Ramakrishna lost his job and started working as a real estate agent.

According to a source quoted by The New Indian Express, “Venkatesh started talking to Ramakrishna three to four months ago. But he was only waiting for that one chance to strike at his son-in-law but did not find the right supari gang. As soon as he found Lathif, he did not delay the matter any further.”

“Venkatesh struck a deal with Lateef for Rs 10 lakh to kill Ramakrishna. He paid Rs 3 lakh in advance. The gang kidnapped him and took him to Siddipet, where he was brutally killed under Kukunoorpally police station limits. The gang buried his body before fleeing from the scene,” the source added.

Lateef the accused has confessed that a supari deal was made with VRO during the investigation. Goud’s body has been sent to a government hospital in Siddipet for post-mortem examination.