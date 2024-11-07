Telangana: Villagers worry as tiger, leopard on prowl in Lakshettipet forest

Hyderabad: A tiger and a leopard on the prowl in the Lakshettipet forest range in Mancherial district has been giving sleepless nights to the villagers living in the forest area.

Tiger on migration route

The tiger, which is presently on migration, arrived from the Jannaram forest range to the Lakshettipet range two weeks ago.

On Sunday, the tiger reportedly killed a cow in the Medaram section of the forest. Its movements were later observed near the Buggagutta forest area in the Dharmaram beat of Hajipur mandal. As a precaution, villagers from Hanumanthapally in Lakshettipet and Dharmaram in Hajipur mandal have been avoiding venturing into the forest to graze their livestock.

Forest officials, on high alert, are closely monitoring the tiger’s movements. Camera traps have been set up along the wild cat’s route and steps are being taken to protect both the animal villagers.

Leopard in the same area

Earlier, the forest officials discovered pug marks of a leopard that had been prowling in the same area for quite sometime.

On October 27, the leopard had killed two sheep.

Though the villagers had initially thought it was a tiger attack, the forest department ascertained that the leopard could have killed the sheep.