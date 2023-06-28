Telangana: Want to be a teacher in Qatar? Here’s how

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has announced immediate vacancies for teachers in Olive International School in Doha, Qatar as mother teachers, and teachers for social studies, art, economics, and dance.

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana.

Hence, TOMCOM partners with government and private registered agencies in countries like Australia, Hungary, Romania, Canada, Germany, Japan, UK in addition to Gulf countries, to provide training and language skills and offer overseas job placements to qualified candidates through legal channels of migration.

To be eligible for this job, the candidate should fall in the age category between 25-45 years. The applicant must also be a graduate with a B.Ed (regular) degree, with 2-3 years of work experience in CBSE school.

Selected candidates will be provided with accommodation, transport, medical, and insurance with a salary ranging from Rs 79,000 to Rs 1.2 lakhs.

Interested teachers who match the above criteria can contact TOMCOM at 8328602231 and 7893566493, or can even email their resumes.

