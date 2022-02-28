Telangana: Waqf Board election to start from February 28

Hyderabad: The Telangana state waqf board has planned to conduct elections on February 28. There is however no clarity on whether the incumbent Mohammed Saleem will be re-elected as chairman or not.

Despite the fact that AIMIM and other different parties are promoting different candidates, the ruling TRS party is stated to be satisfied with the current candidate’s performance.

According to sources who spoke to The New Indian Express, the decision has been made. Regardless of the fact that he was elected to the panel in the previous term under the MLC category, Saleem would be nominated and appointed by the state government this time as well.

MLC Farooq Hussain from Siddipet is also a contender for the race. From 11 total of six members of the Waqf panel are elected, while the remainder are appointed by the government. Around 475 members will vote for two candidates from the Mutawalli & Mosque Committee finalist list.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), AIMIM has been targeting the position of chairman of the Waqf Board for some years. AIMIM even criticized Saleem directly for failing to preserve waqf assets, and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi raised the subject multiple times in parliament.