Telangana waqf board seeks HYDRAA help on Kohe Imam Zamin encroachment

Hyderabad: The Telangana state waqf board submitted a representation to the commissioner of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Tuesday, November 5, regarding unauthorized encroachments on Kohe Imam Zamin, a significant Shia religious waqf site located in Thirumalgiri.

Member of the waqf board Dr Syed Nisar Hussain, popularly known as Hyder Agha, along with prominent legal professionals met HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganathan urging him to stop the ongoing illegal dumping activities at Kohe Imam Zamin, prevent further encroachment and ensure the protection of waqf properties in the area.

According to the representation, the Kohe Imam Zamin covers a total area of 82 acres and 27 guntas. “During a recent inspection, it was observed that unauthorised individuals have been engaged in illegal dumping activities in the pond situated on the waqf land. The activities are suspected to be a part of an international plan to encroach and trespass on this legally protested property posing a significant threat,” read the representation.

In response, Ranganathan assured them that the matter would be promptly addressed and strict action would be taken against the encroachers.

The Dargah of Kohe Imam-e-Zamin, also known as Kohe Imam Pahadi due to its location on a hillock in Ammuguda, is dedicated to Hazrat Abbas and Imam Raza-e-Ghareeb.

One must climb a flight of 147 steps to reach the top of the hillock, perched 600 meters above sea level. This site was named during the Qutb Shahi period. The renovations of this Shia religious structure are managed by the Al Kausar Trust.