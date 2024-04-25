Telangana: Warangal mayor quits BRS, joins Congress

Hyderabad: In yet another jolt to BRS in Warangal just before the Lok Sabha elections, Warangal mayor Gundu Sudharani deserted the pink party to join Congress. She was inducted into Congress fold in presence of Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25.

Sudharani was conspicuous by her absence during BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s election campaign in Warangal recently. That was when rumours spread that she was leaving the BRS.

Sudharani has served as the TTD board member from 2002 to 2004, and was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2010 as TDP MP. She joined BRS (then TRS) in 2016.