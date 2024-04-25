Telangana: Warangal mayor quits BRS, joins Congress

Sudharani was elected as Rajya Sabha MP from TDP in 2010

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th April 2024 10:31 pm IST
Warangal Mayor G Sudharani quits BRS and joins Congress.
G Sudha Rani joins Congress in the presence of Congress working president Jagga Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25

Hyderabad: In yet another jolt to BRS in Warangal just before the Lok Sabha elections, Warangal mayor Gundu Sudharani deserted the pink party to join Congress. She was inducted into Congress fold in presence of Congress working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25.

Sudharani was conspicuous by her absence during BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s election campaign in Warangal recently. That was when rumours spread that she was leaving the BRS.

Also Read
Telangana: Warangal MP Dayakar quits BRS, joins Congress

Sudharani has served as the TTD board member from 2002 to 2004, and was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2010 as TDP MP. She joined BRS (then TRS) in 2016.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 25th April 2024 10:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button