Telangana: Warangal MP Dayakar quits BRS, joins Congress

Hyderabad: After being denied a Lok Sabha ticket, sitting Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar joined the Indian National Congress here on Saturday, March 16.

The previous day, the Khairatabad MLA had met chief minister Revanth Reddy in the presence of other Congress ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Konda Surekha.

He became the pink party’s MP from Warangal after registering a win in the 2015 bye-election from the constituency.

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be held in 7 phases between April 19 and June 1. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday.

The Phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1, he informed.

Telangana, along with Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha, will go for Lok Sabha polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced that he will recontest from the Hyderabad seat.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, March 16, he said that Imtiaz Ali will be contesting from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly known as Aurangabad) while Akhtarul Iman, AIMIM’s Bihar party president will be contesting from Kishanganj.