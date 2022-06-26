Telangana: Water from Nizam Sagar released for Monsoon crop cultivation

Hyderabad: In time for monsoon crop cultivation, Telangana speaker of Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday released water from the Nizam Sagar project in Kamareddy district.

The speaker switched on and released water into the canal from the Canal Head Regulatory in the Nizam Sagar zone.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Speaker Pocharam said that currently, the Nizam Sagar project has water storage of 6.13 TMC. A total of 1.30 lakh acres will be irrigated in the Nizam Sagar strategic area during this monsoon season.

Also Read Telangana: Rs 3219 Cr sanctioned to civic bodies under TUFIDC

“Jukkal, Banswada and Bodan constituencies are strategically located. Farmers have already poured paddy seedlings under boreholes and wells as the water left through the drains is useful for sowing,” he said.

The speaker said that the release of water will happen in a total of 6 instalments and water will be left draining for 20 days after the first instalment. 9 TMC of water is required for monsoon cultivation.

“We release water as planned. It will not be troublesome as the monsoon season is already here. But in case of additional water requirement, we will talk to the chief minister and get it from Kondapochamma Sagar,” he said.

He said that the farmers should make sure not to waste water. “We are appointing guards as distributors for monitoring to release water as required and to prevent water wastage,” he added.