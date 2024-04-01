Telangana: Water released for irrigation from Gayatri Bahubali pump house

Hyderabad: As a respite to the increasing challenges faced by farmers due to unseasonal rains this year in Telangana, the state government ordered the release of water from the Gayatri Bahubali pump house for irrigation purposes on Sunday evening, March 31.

Water was released for farmers to irrigate from Gayatri Bahubali pump house, in Ramadugu of Kaleshwaram project on Sunday pic.twitter.com/lXwfcNj6EM — Naveena (@TheNaveena) April 1, 2024

The decision was made after the Choppadandi constituency MLA and Congress leader Medipally Sathyam brought to the notice of CM Revanth Reddy and state irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

About Gayatri Bahubali pump house

Water gushed out of the Gayatri Bahubali pump house which is located in Ramugudu near Karimnagar district. It is a part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, which was inaugurated by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

There is a reason why it is named ‘Bahubali’. The pump house can lift 100 tmcft ( thousand million cubic feet) in one and a half years covering two seasons. According to officials, it is the biggest underground pumping station. It operates with seven motors, with a capacity of 139 MW each. These motors produce energy to lift water from the Yellampally reservoir to Mid Manair.