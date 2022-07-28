Telangana: Water released for irrigation from Nagarjuna Sagar canal

Hyderabad: State energy minister Jagadish Reddy on Thursday released water from the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar. This is the first time in a decade that water has been released in July. The minister said that plans have been made to irrigate 6.50 lakh acres.

The water from Nagarjuna Sagar’s left canal will cultivate 6.16 lakh acres in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Khammam districts. More precisely, 18 TMCs will be used for the 1,45,727 acres in Nalgonda district, 18 TMCs for 1,45,727 acres in Suryapet district and 29 TMCs for 2,41,000 thousand acres in Khammam district.

Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the Nagarjuna Sagar received more water than last year, which is a reason for farmers to celebrate.

The minister then distributed vehicles to eligible citizens under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Financial assistance of a total of nine crores and 60 lakhs was also extended to 96 beneficiaries.

87 Dalit citizens from Nidamanur, Paddavura and Gurram received vehicles. Among them, 62 persons received tractors, 18 received passenger transport vehicles and 7 persons received four-wheelers.