Telangana: ‘Why does PM Modi oppose caste census?’ asks KTR

Hyderabad: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the BJP is the only party that “gives maximum representation to the OBC community, Telangana Minister and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asked that if that is the case, then why is PM Modi against conducting a caste census.

He also commented that PM Modi should answer why he has not formed the OBC Welfare Ministry yet.

“If PM Modi wants the welfare of the OBC, then he should answer why he has not started the OBC Welfare Ministry yet. He also has to answer why he is against the OBC caste census… People will not trust such ‘Jumla’,” KTR told ANI.

KTR also said that in the upcoming Assembly election in the state, the BJP might not even get one seat which the party was able to bag in the previous assembly election.

“Last time, BJP won one seat out of 119, this time, they might not even get that,” KTR said.

Earlier in the day while addressing an election rally here, PM Modi said that his government has 27 OBC ministers, the highest since independence.

“(In 2014) when you gave full majority government, the country got its first OBC PM. BJP is the only party in the country that gives maximum representation to the OBC community. There are 27 OBC ministers in the NDA government at the Centre, which is the highest since independence. Today BJP has 85 OBC MPs in the country, and 365 OBC Assembly members in the country. Today BJP has 65 OBC Legislative Council members in the country,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi fired a sharp barb at the Congress and the BRS stating that nepotism, corruption and appeasement politics lie in the DNA of the two parties.

“There are some factors common between the Congress and the BRS, which are nepotism, corruption, and appeasement politics. They lie in the DNA of both Congress and the BRS. Corruption blooms under their protection. The Congress and the BRS will never let a Backward Class person become the Chief Minister,” PM Modi said at a poll campaign in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.