Telangana: ‘Why not one Nation one MSP?’ Harish Rao asks Centre

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday, October 16 questioned the Centre as to why it doesn’t bring in “One Nation One MSP” to support the farmers.

Rao alleged that the Centre has a double standard towards cotton procurement.

“Why does the center pay the support price for cotton differently from state to state?” he questioned.

The former finance minister further stressed that farmers in Telangana produce quality cotton; however, the Centre is procuring cotton from Gujarat at Rs 8,257 per quintal as Minimum Support Price (MSP) whereas it is procuring cotton from Telangana at only Rs 7,521 per quintal.

Also Read Telangana HC allows protest against ethanol factory in Nirmal

In a post on X, taking a dig at the Centre’s “One Nation One Election”, “One Nation One Ration card”, “One Nation One Tax” and “One Nation One Market” rhetoric, the BRS MLA asked why the Union government is hesitant to bring in the “One Nation One MSP” policy. He further lamented the Centre’s indifferent attitude towards Telangana.