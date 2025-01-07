Telangana: Will approach Supreme Court, says KTR on Formula-E case

Hyderabad: Criticising the Congress for celebrating the quashing of his petition in connection with the Formula-E case, BRS working president KTR said that he would approach the Supreme Court for justice and that he was confident of a fair trial there.

Terming the corruption allegations leveled against him as baseless and politically motivated, KTR has accused the opposition parties of attempting to divert public attention through “false propaganda.”

“This Formula E case against me is politically driven and lacks substance. Despite knowing the baseless nature of the accusations, I appeared for the ACB inquiry as a law-abiding citizen. I will fight these cases legally and constitutionally,” KTR said, addressing the media on Tuesday, January 7.

“The High Court only dismissed the quash petition, yet Congress leaders are rejoicing as if I’ve been sentenced or proven guilty of a crime. We will approach the Supreme Court, and I am confident of a fair trial there. I will continue my legal fight,” KTR said.

On why he had to return without being questioned by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday, KTR said that he had informed the ACB that he would appear for questioning with his lawyer, but despite being made to wait for half an hour, the ACB officials hesitated to question him.

“I will approach the High Court tomorrow to ensure that my inquiry takes place in the presence of my lawyers. I am also seeking legal protection from these malicious actions,” KTR stated.

KTR said that he was willing to cooperate with investigations, including appearing before the ACB and ED.

“I have nothing to hide and will answer all questions. My integrity is my strength,” he said.

“Congress’s interest lies in Formula E, while our interest lies in farmers. We talk about Rythu Bharosa (farmer support) while Revanth Reddy is busy with diversions. We know the kind of mischief he’s up to,” KTR remarked.

Refutes allegations against BRS on electoral bonds

Also refuting the allegations regarding electoral bonds being used as tools for quid pro quo deals, KTR raised questions about political donations through electoral bonds, alleging Congress’s hypocrisy on the issue.

“Greenko has donated to multiple parties, including BRS, Congress, BJP, TDP, and YSRCP. Why is Congress singling out BRS? Can Congress or Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy prove that Greenko received any special favors from BRS in return for their donations,” he asked.

Meanwhile, he directed BRS leaders to expose Congress’s alleged diversionary tactics and focus on developmental issues like farmers’ welfare and pension disbursements.

“Truth will prevail, and we will continue to fight for the people of Telangana,” he concluded.

Why KTR knocked on the court’s door if he was clean: Ponguleti

Responding to KTR’s tweet after the High Court’s ruling, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy questioned why KTR had to run to court if he was clean on Formula-E allegations.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, he said that showing strength before the courts and institutions was not right and that the truth would certainly come out one day.

Reminding that it was only after BRS leaders sought a probe on the Kaleshwaram project, power purchases during the BRS government, and the Formula-E case, that the state government ordered the probe, Ponguleti said that neither the chief minister nor the Congress party had any intention to take revenge by implicating the family members of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in any of these cases.

“Because they perpetrated wrongdoings in the system, things are getting exposed now. If KTR thinks that by going to jail he will become the chief minister, he has to remember that Kavitha went to jail much before him. Once Arvind Kumar starts speaking on the Formula-E scam, more skeletons will start falling out of the closet,” he said.

Alleging that 2,000 acres of government land in the Rajanna-Sircilla district have been registered in the names of private individuals, he said that these land ‘scams’ in Rangareddy, Medak, and Medchal districts will also get exposed after the forensic audit of land records which will be done after the Sankranthi festival.

Ponguleti responds on electoral bonds issue

Responding to KTR’s remarks on electoral bonds, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that only BRS which was in power at the time should have known better, why people gave electoral bonds to the Congress.

“Not just the electoral bonds, there are many other things that need to be exposed. To which account the money transferred to a foreign company in the Formula-E case was credited should also be exposed. BRS is the richest regional party. How did all that money come,” he asked.