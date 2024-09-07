‘Telangana will be given all the support…’, says BJP amid the ongoing floods

Hyderabad: BJP leader Prakash Reddy assured the people of Telangana on Saturday that all possible financial assistance will be given by the Union Government to the state amid the ongoing flood situation and that people of the state would be given all the support by the government.

While speaking to ANI, the BJP leader mentioned the visit by the Union Agriculture Minister to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to inspect the flood affected areas.

“The agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, along with MoS Home, Bandi Sanjay ji visited the flood affected areas in Khammam district. He also visited Vijayawada, a major city in Andhra Pradesh, which is affected by the floods. Finally yesterday and the day before yesterday, the minister assured total support to both the states.” he said.

Khammam District Collector Muzammil Khan had described the floods in Khammam district as “unprecedented” and one that was not witnessed in the region for the last 30 years.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Friday, given the situation of floods in the state.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said that discussions were held on flood damage and relief measures during the meeting and announced Rs 10,000 to the affected families as immediate relief.

The BJP leader further mentioned that no specific figure has been declared for financial assistance but losses calculated by government officers, particularly losses to railways and national highways, will be borne out to the union government itself.

“Whatever the government of India, in its rules and present position, will certainly help the Telangana government. No figure has been declared so far, but the government promised, by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, that all help will be given, all financial assistance will be given to help with the flood relief. Particularly the national highways, railway tracks, whatever the losses are there, they will be borne by the government of India only,” said the BJP leader.

Reddy further said that people of Telangana should understand that the Union government certainly feel that Telangana is part of the country.

“So people of Telangana should understand that the Government of India certainly feels that Telangana is part of this country, and the people of Telangana will be given all support to come out of this crisis,” he added.