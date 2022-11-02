Telangana: Will Bharat Jodo Yatra translate into poll success for Congress?

Hyderabad: Bharat Jodo Yatra today entered its 8th day in Telangana and second day in Hyderabad. During the yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the yatra met with many leaders and common people but none of the students who participated in the Telangana struggle got an opportunity to meet him.

During the Telangana struggle, it was students of BCs, STs, SCs, and other backward classes who were on the forefront but after the formation of separate state, they were not only ignored but left with the burden of hundreds of police cases that were filed during the movement. Even after the formation of Telangana State in 2014, these were not withdrawn.

These students are getting offers from TRS and BJP but due to their values and political leaning, they are not accepting them and instead waiting for Congress to lead their fight.

On the other hand, local Congress leaders especially crony capitalists are blocking them from putting their views in front of Rahul Gandhi. They are busy promoting upper-caste people but ignoring the SC, ST, and OBC students.

One of the motos of the yatra was to meet the students to know the problems being faced by them for the past few years but they did not get a chance to meet the Congress leader.

Such a yatra raises the question, ‘whether it will translate into poll success for Congress?’

If Congress really wants to translate Bharat Jodo Yatra into poll success for the party in the state, Rahul Gandhi’s team should access the ground reality and arrange a special session with the students who were active during the Telangana movement.