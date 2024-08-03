Telangana will evaluate new criminal laws: Minister D Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government will evaluate the three new criminal laws enacted by the NDA government at the Centre, as stated by Minister for Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu in the Assembly on Friday, August 3.

While discussing the “Telangana Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill-2024,” he indicated that the state intends to introduce legislation aimed at combating cyber crimes.

Sridhar Babu mentioned that the Law Department is currently reviewing the new laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)—which have replaced the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

Also Read New land registration law in Telangana: Min Ponguleti in Assembly

He emphasized that if these laws are found to infringe upon civil liberties and freedom of expression, the state will take appropriate action to address these concerns.

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao highlighted that states such as West Bengal, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are reviewing the new criminal laws and recommended that Telangana should follow suit.

On doctored video of minister Seethakka

During the Assembly session, there was significant debate regarding a manipulated video of the proceedings that disrespected Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka).

Sridhar Babu called on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to ensure strict action against those responsible for the video that was shared on social media.

The Speaker assured that the matter would be investigated, emphasizing that actions undermining the dignity of the Assembly would not be tolerated.

The Speaker confirmed that the manipulated video would be investigated and strict measures would be enforced against those found responsible.

He emphasized that actions undermining the Assembly’s dignity would not be accepted, stating, “People would feel ashamed” if they viewed the morphed video.

Therefore, we have decided to take these incidents seriously.”In response to the opinions shared by MLAs regarding the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, Sridhar Babu reiterated that any actions that diminish the Assembly’s dignity would not be tolerated.